Watch Canada vs. Sweden in the Olympic women's hockey quarter-finals
Watch live as captain Marie-Philip Poulin and the rest of the Canadian Olympic women's hockey team take on Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 8 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Olympic women's hockey quarter-final between Canada and Sweden at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
The Canadians wrapped up the top spot in Group A thanks to a 4-2 win over the United States on Tuesday. Watch highlights from that game below.
WATCH | Canada fends off U.S. in preliminary action:
