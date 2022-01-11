Hockey Canada to unveil its women's Olympic team

Canadian national women's hockey head coach Troy Ryan has made his final cuts for next month's Beijing Olympics as Hockey Canada is set to announce its player roster of 23.

The team is expected to be led by captain and two-time Winter Games champion Marie-Philip Poulin.

Canada is looking to recapture gold in Beijing. The Canadians dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the United States for 2018 Olympic gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But the Canadian women did rebound by capturing its first world championship in almost a decade last August, with Poulin scoring the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory over the U.S.

Canada won't play any more games before the Olympics and will enter a bubble to ensure players can board a plane to Beijing in less than a month.

The women have yet to reunite as a full team since COVID-19 infiltrated their ranks in December.

"I've got about half of our group back with us and the other half joining us here shortly," Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury told The Canadian Press.

"Everyone is doing very well. We're all double-vaccinated."

Canada opens the preliminary round Feb. 2 against Switzerland two days before the opening ceremony.