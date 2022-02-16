Watch Canada vs. Sweden in the Olympic men's hockey quarter-finals

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games men's hockey tournament.

The Canadian men's hockey team takes on Sweden on Wednesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The winner of this game advances to the semifinals and is guaranteed a shot at playing for an Olympic medal.

Canada beat China 7-2 on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-finals.

WATCH | Get to know Canada's men's Olympic hockey team:

Getting to know Canada's Men's Olympic hockey team Duration 3:19 Rob Pizzo breaks down the roster that will wear the maple leaf in Beijing. 3:19

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.