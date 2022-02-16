Watch Canada vs. Sweden in the Olympic men's hockey quarter-finals
The Canadian men's Olympic hockey team takes on Sweden on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET in their quarter-final match at Beijing 2022.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games men's hockey tournament.
The Canadian men's hockey team takes on Sweden on Wednesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The winner of this game advances to the semifinals and is guaranteed a shot at playing for an Olympic medal.
Canada beat China 7-2 on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-finals.
WATCH | Get to know Canada's men's Olympic hockey team:
The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium.
You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?