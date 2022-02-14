Watch Canada vs. China in an Olympic men's hockey playoff game

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Olympic men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Live coverage of the qualification playoff game between Canada and China begins on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET.

The two teams met on Sunday, a 5-0 Canada win, but Tuesday's meeting has one key difference: it's an elimination game.

The winner moves on to face Sweden in the quarter-finals.

WATCH | Canadian men blank China to close out hockey preliminaries:

Canadian men blank China to close out hockey preliminaries Duration 2:07 Canada picked up a 5-0 win and secured second spot in Group A at Beijing 2022. 2:07

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.

WATCH | Get to know Canada's men's Olympic hockey team: