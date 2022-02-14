Watch Canada vs. China in an Olympic men's hockey playoff game
Live coverage of the Olympic men's hockey qualification playoff game between Canada and China begins on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET. The two teams met on Sunday, a 5-0 Canada win, but Tuesday's meeting has one key difference: it's an elimination game.
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Olympic men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Live coverage of the qualification playoff game between Canada and China begins on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET.
The two teams met on Sunday, a 5-0 Canada win, but Tuesday's meeting has one key difference: it's an elimination game.
The winner moves on to face Sweden in the quarter-finals.
WATCH | Canadian men blank China to close out hockey preliminaries:
The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.
You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.
WATCH | Get to know Canada's men's Olympic hockey team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?