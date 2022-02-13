Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada vs. China in Olympic men's hockey tournament

Watch live action from the Olympic men's hockey game between Canada and the China at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Coverage begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET and will see the Canadians try and get back in the win column after a loss on Saturday to the United States.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET

Hockey - China vs Canada - Men's Preliminary

China takes on Canada in Men’s Hockey on Day 9 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Watch live action from the Olympic men's hockey game between Canada and the China at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET and will see the Canadians try and get back in the win column after a loss on Saturday to the United States.

This marks the final group stage game for Canada, who beat Germany 5-1 in their opener, before losing 4-2 to the U.S.

WATCH | Get to know Canada's men's Olympic hockey team:

Getting to know Canada's Men's Olympic hockey team

19 days ago
Duration 3:19
Rob Pizzo breaks down the roster that will wear the maple leaf in Beijing. 3:19

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.

WATCH | Staal, Power, ready to lead Canada into Olympic tournament:

CBC Sports Explains: Men's Olympic ice hockey

19 days ago
Duration 9:39
Did you know that the first time ice hockey ever appeared at the Olympics was during the Summer Games? Or that in the 1950s, for a brief period, the sport was dropped from the Olympics? This episode of CBC Sports Explains takes you through the history of men's ice hockey at the Olympics. 9:39
