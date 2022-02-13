Watch Canada vs. China in Olympic men's hockey tournament
Watch live action from the Olympic men's hockey game between Canada and the China at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Coverage begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET and will see the Canadians try and get back in the win column after a loss on Saturday to the United States.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET
Watch live action from the Olympic men's hockey game between Canada and the China at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Coverage begins on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET and will see the Canadians try and get back in the win column after a loss on Saturday to the United States.
This marks the final group stage game for Canada, who beat Germany 5-1 in their opener, before losing 4-2 to the U.S.
WATCH | Get to know Canada's men's Olympic hockey team:
The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.
You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.
WATCH | Staal, Power, ready to lead Canada into Olympic tournament:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?