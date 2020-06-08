Skip to Main Content
Hockey·New

Olympic hockey schedule released for Beijing 2022

Canada's men open against Germany and the women's first opponent is Switzerland in Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced schedules Thursday at its semi-annual congress in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Canadian men's team open against Germany, while Canadian women face Switzerland

The Canadian Press ·
Sidney Crosby is shown celebrating after scoring in the gold-medal match at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games. That game, won by Canada, was the last Olympic men's hockey game played that featured current NHL players. The NHLers will return for the Beijing 2022 tourney, whose schedule was released on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Canada's men open against Germany and the women's first opponent is Switzerland in Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced schedules Thursday at its semi-annual congress in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The women's tournament starts Feb. 3 — one day before the opening ceremony — and runs to Feb. 17, while the men's tournament is 9-20.

The Canadian women, coming off a world championship win in Calgary in August, are in a pool with defending Olympic champion United States, Russia (referred to as ROC at the Games) and Switzerland.

Women's games will be played at the 14,614-seat Wukesong Sports Centre.

Canada lost the Olympic gold-medal game to the U.S. in a shootout in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.

WATCH | Poulin scores beautiful OT winner to clinch Canada gold at the worlds:

Poulin scores beautiful OT winner to clinch Canada gold at the worlds

23 days ago
2:21
Marie-Philip Poulin scored a fantastic goal to give Canada the 3-2 win and their first gold medal at the worlds since 2012. 2:21

The Canadian women follow their opener against the Swiss at the Beijing Games with games on Feb. 4 against Finland, Feb. 6 against ROC, and Feb. 7 against the U.S.

Canada's men grouped with U.S.

NHL players return to the Winter Olympics after they weren't released to participate in 2018.

Canada, the U.S., Germany and China comprise Group A in the 12-team men's tournament. Canada and Germany square off Feb. 10.

They play again the next day, against the U.S., and face China on Feb. 13.

WATCH | What could Canada's Olympic men's hockey team look like in Beijing?

What could Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team look like in Beijing?

13 days ago
10:06
CBC’s Rob Pizzo is joined by Justin Bourne and Dom Luszczyszyn to discuss their mortal locks, bubble players, and dark horses for Team Canada’s 2022 roster. 10:06

Canada claimed Olympic gold in 2014 the last time NHL players were involved.

Russia (called the Olympic Athletes from Russia) defeated Germany for gold in Pyeongchang. Canada took bronze.

Most men's tournament games will be held at the 18,826-seat National Indoor Stadium.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now