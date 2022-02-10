Watch Canada vs. Germany in Olympic men's hockey

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the Olympic men's hockey.

Team Canada play their Olympic tournament opener against Germany, the defending silver medallists from PyeongChang 2014.

WATCH | CBC Sports Explains: Men's Olympic ice hockey:

Getting to know Canada's Men's Olympic hockey team Duration 3:19 Rob Pizzo breaks down the roster that will wear the maple leaf in Beijing. 3:19

Canada is scheduled to face the U.S. at 11:10 p.m. ET on Friday before closing out round-robin play in Group A against China at 8:10 a.m ET on Sunday.

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.