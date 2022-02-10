Watch Canada vs. Germany in Olympic men's hockey
Watch live coverage of men's hockey game between Canada and Germany at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the Olympic men's hockey.
Team Canada play their Olympic tournament opener against Germany, the defending silver medallists from PyeongChang 2014.
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
WATCH | CBC Sports Explains: Men's Olympic ice hockey:
Canada is scheduled to face the U.S. at 11:10 p.m. ET on Friday before closing out round-robin play in Group A against China at 8:10 a.m ET on Sunday.
The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.
You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.
