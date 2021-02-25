Hamilton named host of 2022 world synchronized skating championships

Hamilton has been named the host city for the 2022 world synchronized skating championships.

Skate Canada said in a release that the event will be held at FirstOntario Centre from April 7-9 next year.

Hamilton also hosted the event in 2015.

The announcement comes about a month after the International Skating Union cancelled the 2021 championships in Zagreb, Croatia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 championships scheduled to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y., were also cancelled.