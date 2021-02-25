Hamilton named host of 2022 world synchronized skating championships
Hamilton has been named the host city for the 2022 world synchronized skating championships. Skate Canada said in a release that the event will be held at FirstOntario Centre from April 7-9 next year.
Announcement comes about a month after ISU cancelled 2021 championships
Hamilton has been named the host city for the 2022 world synchronized skating championships.
Skate Canada said in a release that the event will be held at FirstOntario Centre from April 7-9 next year.
Hamilton also hosted the event in 2015.
The announcement comes about a month after the International Skating Union cancelled the 2021 championships in Zagreb, Croatia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 championships scheduled to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y., were also cancelled.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.