Parrot, McMorris top X Games snowboard slopestyle podium

Max Parrot won the gold medal while Mark McMorris took silver in men's snowboard slopestyle Sunday at the Norway Winter X Games in Oslo, Norway.

It was the second medal of the X Games stop for the Canadian snowboarders. Regina's McMorris won gold and Parrot, of Bromont, Que., took silver in Saturday's big air final.

McMorris picked up his 20th career X Games medal. He passed Shaun White to become the most decorated athlete in Winter X Games history with his 19th medal on Saturday.

Parrot now has 13 X Games medals, including eight gold.

Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., who took bronze in the big air on Saturday, was eighth in Sunday's slopestyle.

Skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., who won gold in Saturday's big air, was seventh in women's slopestyle action Sunday.

Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., was fifth in women's snowboard slopestyle after earning bronze in Saturday's big air competition.