Mark McMorris puts down record-breaking winter X Games performance
Regina native wins big air gold for 19th medal to surpass American Shaun White
Regina's Mark McMorris is now the most decorated snowboarder in the history of the Winter X Games.
McMorris won the gold medal in the men's big air competition Saturday. The result gives him 19 career X Games medals, one more than American star Shaun White.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/markmcmorris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markmcmorris</a> makes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> history earning his 19th career medal passing Shaun White's longstanding record for most winter medals at X Games. <a href="https://t.co/EQxBIMnda2">pic.twitter.com/EQxBIMnda2</a>—@XGames
McMorris led a Canadian sweep of the podium, with Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., taking silver and Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., claiming bronze.
Also Saturday, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won the women's ski big air event, while Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., was third in women's snowboard big air.
Megan Oldham 🇨🇦 wins gold in Women’s Ski Big Air at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> Norway 2020! <a href="https://t.co/ZFyMKSvp9T">pic.twitter.com/ZFyMKSvp9T</a>—@XGames
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.