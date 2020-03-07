Skip to Main Content
Mark McMorris puts down record-breaking winter X Games performance

Regina's Mark McMorris is now the most decorated snowboarder in the history of the Winter X Games after winning his 19th medal, one more than American star Shaun White, in a big air competition on Saturday in Oslo, Norway.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Mark McMorris, pictured, became the most dominant winter X Games athlete after surpassing American Shaun White with his record-breaking 19th medal in Saturday's big air victory in Oslo, Norway. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

McMorris won the gold medal in the men's big air competition Saturday. The result gives him 19 career X Games medals, one more than American star Shaun White.

McMorris led a Canadian sweep of the podium, with Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., taking silver and Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., claiming bronze.

Also Saturday, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won the women's ski big air event, while Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., was third in women's snowboard big air.

