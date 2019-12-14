Canadians Karker, Bowman score bronze medals in ski halfpipe

Skip to Main Content
Canada's Rachael Karker won the bronze medal at a ski halfpipe World Cup on Friday while fellow Canadian Noah Bowman finished third in the men's event.

Noah Bowman of Canada celebrates on the podium after finishing third in the men's ski halfpipe final on Friday in Copper Mountain, Colo. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Karker from Guelph, Ont., scored 81.75 points on her second of three runs. A skier's best score is counted as their final score.

Britain's Zoe Atkin won gold with 87.75 points while American Brita Sigourney earned silver with 85.00.

Bowman, a 27-year-old from Calgary, finished third on the men's side with a score of 84.75 on his final run.

WATCH | Bowman lands on podium at Copper Mountain:

The 27-year-old claimed a bronze medal at the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup after putting up a score of of 84.75 on his final run of the day. 0:50

Americans Aaron Blunck and David Wise won gold and silver. Blunck scored 87.00 while Wise followed with 85.25.

WATCH | Karker earns World Cup bronze:

The Canadian reached the women's podium at the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup after posting a high score of 81.75. 0:47

Canadians Brendan MacKay, Evan Marineau and Dylan Marineau were sixth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 10-man final.

