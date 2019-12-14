Canadians Karker, Bowman score bronze medals in ski halfpipe

Canada's Rachael Karker won the bronze medal at a ski halfpipe World Cup on Friday while fellow Canadian Noah Bowman finished third in the men's event.

The 22-year-old Karker from Guelph, Ont., scored 81.75 points on her second of three runs. A skier's best score is counted as their final score.

Britain's Zoe Atkin won gold with 87.75 points while American Brita Sigourney earned silver with 85.00.

Bowman, a 27-year-old from Calgary, finished third on the men's side with a score of 84.75 on his final run.

WATCH | Bowman lands on podium at Copper Mountain:

The 27-year-old claimed a bronze medal at the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup after putting up a score of of 84.75 on his final run of the day. 0:50

Americans Aaron Blunck and David Wise won gold and silver. Blunck scored 87.00 while Wise followed with 85.25.

WATCH | Karker earns World Cup bronze:

The Canadian reached the women's podium at the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup after posting a high score of 81.75. 0:47

Canadians Brendan MacKay, Evan Marineau and Dylan Marineau were sixth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 10-man final.