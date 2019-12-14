Canadians Karker, Bowman score bronze medals in ski halfpipe
World Cup event took place in Colorado on Friday
Canada's Rachael Karker won the bronze medal at a ski halfpipe World Cup on Friday while fellow Canadian Noah Bowman finished third in the men's event.
The 22-year-old Karker from Guelph, Ont., scored 81.75 points on her second of three runs. A skier's best score is counted as their final score.
Britain's Zoe Atkin won gold with 87.75 points while American Brita Sigourney earned silver with 85.00.
Bowman, a 27-year-old from Calgary, finished third on the men's side with a score of 84.75 on his final run.
WATCH | Bowman lands on podium at Copper Mountain:
Americans Aaron Blunck and David Wise won gold and silver. Blunck scored 87.00 while Wise followed with 85.25.
WATCH | Karker earns World Cup bronze:
Canadians Brendan MacKay, Evan Marineau and Dylan Marineau were sixth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 10-man final.
