Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup ski cross from France

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup ski cross from France

Watch coverage of the World Cup ski cross event from Val Thorens, France.

Live coverage continues on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The worlds best gather for stage one of the FIS Cross Alps Tour in Val Thorens, the highest ski town in Europe. 0:00

Click the video player above at 5 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the World Cup ski cross event from Val Thorens, France.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.