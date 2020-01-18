Canadians Howden, Drury finish 1-2 in ski cross at Nakiska World Cup
Brittany Phelan of Mont Tremblant, Que., finishes 2nd in the women's race
Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished in first place at a ski cross World Cup on Saturday in Nakiska, Alta., leading a 1-2 Canadian finish at the event.
Toronto's Kevin Drury finished second while Daniel Bohnacker of Germany was third.
Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan of Mont Tremblant, Que., finished second in the women's race.
Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was first while Fanny Smith of Switzerland was third.
