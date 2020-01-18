Canadians Howden, Drury finish 1-2 in ski cross at Nakiska World Cup

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished in first place at a ski cross World Cup on Saturday in Nakiska, Alta., leading a 1-2 Canadian finish at the event.

Toronto's Kevin Drury finished second while Daniel Bohnacker of Germany was third.

Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan of Mont Tremblant, Que., finished second in the women's race.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was first while Fanny Smith of Switzerland was third.

WATCH: Howden and Drury finish 1-2 in Nakiska:

Reece Howden won his first-career world cup race, while Kevin Drury finished just behind him in Alberta. 2:28

For more ski cross coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET.