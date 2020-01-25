Canada's Brady Leman, Brittany Phelan take ski cross silver, bronze in Sweden

Canadians will bring home a pair of medals from the World Cup ski cross event in Idre Fjall, Sweden on Saturday as Brady Leman scored silver and Brittany Phelan captured bronze.

Leman was leading the men's big final until Switzerland's Ryan Regez edged him at the line for gold. France's Francois Place took the bronze.

Canada's Kevin Drury finished eighth overall but still leads in the overall standings after eight races this season.

Phelan beat out her teammate Marielle Thompson for the final spot on the podium on Saturday, finishing behind Switzerland's Fanny Smith and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden.

Thompson still leads the overall rankings, with six events to go this season.

For more ski cross coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.