Canada's Kevin Drury scores ski cross silver in Sunny Valley

Canada's Kevin Drury will bring home a silver medal from the World Cup ski cross event from Sunny Valley, Russia.

Drury finished second in Sunday's big final to Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger, while Arnaud Bovolenta of France took the bronze.

Brady Leman of Canada finished just off the podium in fourth.

WATCH | Drury races to silver in Sunny Valley:

The Canadian skier increases his lead atop the overall World Cup standings with a second place finish in Sunny Valley, Russia. 3:00

"The crowd was so much fun and it was awesome to race here," Drury said. "That was an awesome day, I had my best start of the day in the finals. I thought I was skiing pretty well."

The podium finish helped the Drury widen his lead atop the overall standings — his 768 points is 314 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Switzerland's Ryan Regez. Leman is third with 428 points.

On the women's side, Canada was held off the podium, with Marielle Thompson registering a fourth-place finish in the big final. Overall leader Fanny Smith, of Switzerland, took the gold medal, followed by Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France and Germany's Daniela Maier.

