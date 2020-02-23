Canada's Kevin Drury scores ski cross silver in Sunny Valley

Canada's Kevin Drury will bring home a silver medal from the World Cup ski cross event from Sunny Valley, Russia.

Drury finished second in Sunday's big final to Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger, while Arnaud Bovolenta of France took the bronze.

Brady Leman of Canada finished just off the podium in fourth.

The podium finish helped the Drury widen his lead atop the overall standings — his 768 points is 314 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Switzerland's Ryan Regez. Leman is third with 428 points.

On the women's side, Canada was held off the podium, with Marielle Thompson registering a fourth-place finish in the big final. Overall leader Fanny Smith, of Switzerland, took the gold medal, followed by Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France and Germany's Daniela Maier.

