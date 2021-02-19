Canadians Howden, Hoffos reach podium at ski cross World Cup

Canadians Reece Howden and Courtney Hoffos each reached the podium at a World Cup ski cross competition in Reiteralm, Austria, on Friday.

Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished second, behind Johannes Rohrweck, who was racing on home soil in Reiteralm, Austria.

Bastien Midol of France was third.

Hoffos, 23, from Windermere, B.C. captured bronze in the women's big final. Sweden's Sandra Naeslund was first, while Fanny Smith of Switzerland placed second.

Howden, 22, has earned five medals this season and is the points leader in the discipline with 550. Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland is second with 343.