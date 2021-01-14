Skip to Main Content

Watch freestyle skiing World Cup from Russia

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the freestyle skiing World Cup event in Yaroslavl, Russia, beginning on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Aerials - Yaroslavl

The top freestyle skiers will try to rise above their competition in the Aerials from Yaroslavl, Russia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the freestyle skiing World Cup event in Yaroslavl, Russia.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with aerials.

Return on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET for team aerials. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

