Watch freestyle skiing World Cup from Russia
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the freestyle skiing World Cup event in Yaroslavl, Russia, beginning on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.
Live coverage of aerials begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the freestyle skiing World Cup event in Yaroslavl, Russia.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with aerials.
Return on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET for team aerials.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.