Teal Harle skis to big air silver, uncorking switch 1800 for first time
Canadian teammate Dara Howell 6th in women's event at 2022 Olympic site in Beijing
Canada's Teal Harle won silver in the big air freestyle World Cup event on Saturday at the venue for the 2020 Winter Olympics.
Teal, from Campbell River, B.C., uncorked a switch 1800 — a backwards takeoff with five full rotations — for the first time in his career as one of his two scored jumps.
His total score of 190.00 put him .25 out of the top spot, won by Norway's Birk Rudd. Jasper Tjader from Sweden rounded out the top three on the men's side with a two jump total of 183.00.
"I knew it was going to be difficult to tonight as Birk and I traded the lead throughout the night." Harle said, adding that doing his most difficult trick ever in competition was "very rewarding."
WATCH | Teal Harle delivers career first in silver-medal performance:
Other Canadian results:
- Megan Oldham – 7th
- Max Moffat – 8th
- Alex Beaulieu-Marchand – 14th
- Eduard Therriault – 17th
- Evan McEachran – 35th
