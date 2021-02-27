Canada's Reece Howden wins World Cup ski cross gold in Russia

Canada's Reece Howden had already clinched the men's ski cross overall World Cup title, but he put another exclamation point on his season with a gold-medal win in Sunny Valley, Russia, on Saturday.

The Cultus Lake, B.C. native finished first in the big final, ahead of Ryo Sugai of Japan, who took silver, and bronze-medal winner Joos Berry, of Switzerland.

On the women's side, Fanny Smith of Switzerland took the title in Sunny Valley, followed by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund and Katrin Ofner of Austria,

Courtney Hoffos, from Windermere, B.C., finished just off the podium in fourth, while teammate Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., won the small final to finish fifth.

Other Canadian results: