Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup ski cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ski cross World Cup event in Val Thorens, France.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Watch some of the best freestyle skiers in the world compete in Val Thorens, France. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the ski cross World Cup event in Val Thorens, France.

Return for more coverage on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

 

