Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World championship moguls
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the moguls world championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the moguls world championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for the dual moguls competition.