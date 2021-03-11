Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World championship moguls

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the moguls world championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: 2021 Freestyle Moguls and Aerials World Ski Championships: Moguls - Almaty

Road to the Olympic Games

15 minutes
Live in
15 minutes
Watch the action on the slopes as the best skiers in the world compete in Almaty, Kazakhstan. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the moguls world championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for the dual moguls competition.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now