Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup freestyle skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Slopestyle - Aspen

Road to the Olympic Games

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
Watch the action on the slopes as the best skiers in the world compete in Aspen, Colorado. 0:00

