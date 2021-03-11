Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup freestyle skiing

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with slopestyle competition.

Return on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the halfpipe event.