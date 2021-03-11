Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle skiing world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2021 freestyle skiing world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: 2021 Freestyle Ski World Championships: Ski Halfpipe - Aspen

Road to the Olympic Games

53 minutes
Live in
53 minutes
Watch the best skiers in the world compete in the halfpipe in Aspen, Colorado. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with the halfpipe event, followed by the slopestyle competition at 4 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now