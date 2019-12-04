Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup moguls

Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above om Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the World Cup moguls stop in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

Return on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET for an encore presentation.

