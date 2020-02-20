Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup moguls

Skip to Main Content
Freestyle Skiing·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Japan

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Canada's Mik Kingsbury looks to take another gold medal at Lake Tazawako, Japan. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the World Cup moguls stop in Lake Tazawako, Japan.

