Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup moguls

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Sweden.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Moguls - Idre Fjäll

Road to the Olympic Games

32 minutesVideo
Live in
32 minutes
Watch action from the World Cup event in Fjäll, Sweden. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the World Cup moguls stop in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

now