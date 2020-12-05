Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup moguls

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Finland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Moguls - Ruka

CBC Sports

21 minutes agoVideo
Live
Watch action from the season-opening World Cup event in Ruka, Finland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the World Cup moguls stop in Lake Tazawako, Japan.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

now