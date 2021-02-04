Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup moguls

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Deer Valley.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in Deer Valley, Utah. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the World Cup moguls stop in Deer Valley.

