Canada's Rachael Karker captures ski halfpipe gold for her 1st World Cup victory
Won world silver March 12; teammate Brendan MacKay 2nd in men's event Sunday
Rachael Karker earned her first career World Cup victory Sunday, scoring 93.25 points on her third and final run in women's freeski halfpipe in Aspen, Colo.
Zoe Atkin of Great Britain was second (91.50) and Brita Sigourney of the United States third (89.00).
The sun is shining in Aspen and so is Rachael Karker 🇨🇦☀️<br><br>She wins her first World Cup gold after three solid runs 🥇 <a href="https://t.co/D4qCZ6tiF9">pic.twitter.com/D4qCZ6tiF9</a>—@CBCOlympics
Karker, 23, also won halfpipe silver in Aspen on March 12 at the freestyle world championships.
In the men's event, Calgary's Brendan MacKay scored 95.00 in a silver-medal performance.
American Aaron Blunck won with 96.50 points while New Zealand's Nico Porteous (94.50) rounded out the medal podium.
Leaving it all on the hill 🙌<br><br>Brendan Mackay takes second in Aspen after laying down a big final run 🇨🇦🥈 <a href="https://t.co/jau28xtQcO">pic.twitter.com/jau28xtQcO</a>—@CBCOlympics
