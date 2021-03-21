Skip to Main Content

Canada's Rachael Karker captures ski halfpipe gold for her 1st World Cup victory

Canada's Rachael Karker earned her first career World Cup win Sunday, scoring 93.25 points on her third and final run in women's freeski halfpipe in Aspen, Colo. Calgary's Brendan MacKay scored 95.00 for silver in the men's event.

Won world silver March 12; teammate Brendan MacKay 2nd in men's event Sunday

Freestyle skier Rachael Karker, of Erin, Ont., collected her first World Cup gold medal on Sunday, scoring 93.25 on her third and final run in women's halfpipe in Aspen, Colo. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/File)

Rachael Karker earned her first career World Cup victory Sunday, scoring 93.25 points on her third and final run in women's freeski halfpipe in Aspen, Colo.

Zoe Atkin of Great Britain was second (91.50) and Brita Sigourney of the United States third (89.00).

Karker, 23, also won halfpipe silver in Aspen on March 12 at the freestyle world championships.

In the men's event, Calgary's Brendan MacKay scored 95.00 in a silver-medal performance.

American Aaron Blunck won with 96.50 points while New Zealand's Nico Porteous (94.50) rounded out the medal podium.

