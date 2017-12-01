Canada's Megan Oldham 4th in slopestyle skiing at Austrian World Cup
Parry Sound, Ont. native Megan Oldham finished just short of the podium in fourth place during the women's slopestyle event in Stubai, Austria, on Saturday while Calgary's Mark Hendrickson was 12th in the men's event.
A pair of Canadians finally opened their World Cup freestyle ski seasons on Saturday in Stubai, Austria.
Calgary's Mark Hendrickson finished in 12th place in the men's event.
Eighteen-year-old French skier Tess Ledeux won the women's event, her third consecutive podium appearance.
Norway's Johanne Killi and China's Eileen Gu finished second and third, respectively.
Switzerland's Andri Ragettli won the men's event with a score of 94.00 en route to his eighth career World Cup victory. Norwegians Christian Nummedal and Ferdinand Dahl rounded off the podium.
