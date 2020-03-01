Mikaël Kingsbury continues strong World Cup season with dual moguls silver
Canadian freestyle skiing star claims 9th World Cup podium result of season
Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury climbed the World Cup podium for the ninth time this season on Sunday, finishing second in a dual moguls event in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished behind Japanese rival and friend Ikuma Horishima.
Laurent Dumais, a 24-year-old from Quebec City, finished third — the Canadian's second podium result this season.
Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in the women's event in 10th place. Canadian teammate Maia Schwinghammer was 11th, while Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 12th respectively.
Shymbulak was challenging in that it matched numerous Canadian training partners in the dual rounds.
The course was not optimal for us here, the training was not that good, but our athletes were able to optimize their training and do pretty well," Canadian coach Freddy Mooney said. "Putting three women and four men into a final of 16 each felt very good."
The Canadian team will now travel to Krasnoyarsk, Russia, for the season's 10th competition on March 7.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.