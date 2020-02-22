Mikael Kingsbury golden again at World Cup moguls stop in Japan

Mikael Kingsbury had some Canadian company on the podium on Friday.

The Olympic champion won gold at the moguls World Cup stop in Tazawako, Japan, while teammate Laurent Dumais earned bronze.

Kingsbury, the native of Deux Montagnes, Que., scored 83.05 points to take top spot ahead of Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd at 81.62. It was the 62nd World Cup victory of Kingsbury's career.

Dumais, the 24-year-old from Quebec City, put up 73.07 points.

On the women's side, four Canadians competed but all failed to make it past qualification.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, scheduled to make her 100th World Cup appearance, did not start her first run.

France's Perrine Laffont won gold with 82.99 points.