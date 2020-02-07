Mikaël Kingsbury, Justine Dufour-Lapointe land on Deer Valley moguls podium

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe will bring home silver and bronze medals from the World Cup moguls event in Deer Valley, Utah, on Friday.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won silver in the men's event and said he was satisfied with his performance in the big final.

"Deer Valley, it's the best course in the world, you want to arrive here and win, especially as last year I won the world championships here. I was happy with my skiing in training."

Japanese skiier Ikema Horishima won gold with a run that included a double full up top and cork 10 at the bottom, scored him 89.17 points, a score that Kingsbury could not beat.

"I gave it all I had, I had an excellent run with no mistakes and two good jumps, but I came up a bit short on points today. I'm super motivated for Saturday's duals," Kingsbury said.

On the women's side, Dufour-Lapointe carried the energy of the bronze medal she won last week in Calgary into this competition, which was won by France's Perrine Laffont.

"I'm really proud of myself again today, that course is so challenging, it's so rough, but I felt like I didn't want to hold back," she said. "I knew the field is so hard, those girls are awesome out there, they are doing corks and I knew I had to do it, even though it's really stressful because the jump was not easy, but I pushed through and I did not hold back.

"I pushed the speed a bit and that's what I'm most proud of."