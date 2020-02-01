Moguls star Mikael Kingsbury earns 60th World Cup win
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won his second straight men's World Cup moguls race and the 60th of his career on Saturday in Calgary.
Walter Wallberg of Sweden was second while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was third.
Perrine Laffont of France won the women's moguls race to stay unbeaten this season.
Yuliya Galysheva of Kazakhstan was second while Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal of third.
