Canada's Del Bosco, Hoffos grab silver at 1st-ever mixed team ski cross event
Teammates Howden, Gairns place 4th at World Cup race in Bakuriani, Georgia
Chris Del Bosco and Courtney Hoffos made history Sunday in mixed team ski cross on the World Cup circuit and one day might have the chance to do so representing Canada at the world championships or Olympics.
Canada 2 finished second in the event debut in World Cup action in Bakuriani, Georgia.
"It feels awesome. The guys kept it tight to give the girls a shot," Montreal's Del Bosco told Alpine Canada. "It was all on her, she fought all the way through the final."
"Del kept it close for me every single heat so it was really fun," added Hoffos, who hails from Windermere, B.C.
WATCH | Del Bosco, Hoffos team for ski cross silver:
The two-competitor-per-team relay uses a knockout format, with the gate dropping for the second athlete based on time difference. The first team with both athletes across the finish line captures the big final.
'A bit more pressure' for 2nd racer
Reece Howden of Cultus Lake and fellow B.C. native Tiana Gairns, from Prince George, placed fourth.
"As the second racer you feel like you have a bit more pressure, but [Howden] set me up well each round," said Gairns, who delivered a personal-best performance.
Added Howden: "It was a lot of fun and cool to race with someone in a combined event."
According to Alpine Canada, it is the aim of the International Ski Federation to add mixed team ski cross into future world and Olympic competition.
Next ski cross World Cup action is scheduled for March 12 in Sunny Valley, Russia.
Other Canadian results:
- Canada 1, 5th: Marielle Thompson and Jared Schmidt
- Canada 4, 8th: Zoe Chore and Kris Mahler
- Canada 5, 9th: Hannah Schmidt and Carson Cook
