Canada's Del Bosco, Hoffos grab silver at 1st-ever mixed team ski cross event

Chris Del Bosco and Courtney Hoffos made history Sunday in mixed team ski cross on the World Cup circuit and one day might have the chance to do so representing Canada at the world championships or Olympics.

Teammates Howden, Gairns place 4th at World Cup race in Bakuriani, Georgia

Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., and Montreal's Chris Del Bosco finished second at the first-ever mixed team ski cross World Cup event on Sunday in Bakuriani, Georgia. (Submitted by Alpine Canada)

Canada 2 finished second in the event debut in World Cup action in Bakuriani, Georgia.

"It feels awesome. The guys kept it tight to give the girls a shot," Montreal's Del Bosco told Alpine Canada. "It was all on her, she fought all the way through the final."

"Del kept it close for me every single heat so it was really fun," added Hoffos, who hails from Windermere, B.C.

Courtney Hoffos and Chris Delbosco won silver for Canada Sunday at the first ever mixed-team World Cup ski cross race held in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Swiss 1, comprised of recently crowned overall women's World Cup champion Fanny Smith and Jonas Lenherr, stood atop the podium. World champion Sandra Näslund of Sweden was overtaken by Smith in the final leg of the relay format and placed third.

The two-competitor-per-team relay uses a knockout format, with the gate dropping for the second athlete based on time difference. The first team with both athletes across the finish line captures the big final.

'A bit more pressure' for 2nd racer

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake and fellow B.C. native Tiana Gairns, from Prince George, placed fourth.

"As the second racer you feel like you have a bit more pressure, but [Howden] set me up well each round," said Gairns, who delivered a personal-best performance.

Added Howden: "It was a lot of fun and cool to race with someone in a combined event."

According to Alpine Canada, it is the aim of the International Ski Federation to add mixed team ski cross into future world and Olympic competition.

Next ski cross World Cup action is scheduled for March 12 in Sunny Valley, Russia.

Other Canadian results:

  • Canada 1, 5th: Marielle Thompson and Jared Schmidt
  • Canada 4, 8th: Zoe Chore and Kris Mahler
  • Canada 5, 9th: Hannah Schmidt and Carson Cook
