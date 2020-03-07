Mikaël Kingsbury secures 9th overall World Cup title with dual moguls win
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury clinched his 9th overall World Cup title on Saturday, defeating Great Britain's Gerken Schofield and American Wilson Bradley in dual moguls at Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Canadian star, 27, well clear of Japan's Ikuma Horishima in overall standings
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury clinched his 9th overall World Cup title on Saturday, with victory in the men's dual moguls at Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Saturday.
Kingsbury finished ahead of Great Britain's Gerken Schofield and Wilson Bradley of the United States to extend his rule.
With only two more competitions left in the season, the 27-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., has secured his throne with an unsurmountable 300-plus points lead, well clear of Japan's Ikuma Horishima, his closest rival.
WATCH | Mikael Kingsbury tops podium in Krasnoyarsk, Russia:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.