Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury clinched his 9th overall World Cup title on Saturday, with victory in the men's dual moguls at Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Saturday.

Kingsbury finished ahead of Great Britain's Gerken Schofield and Wilson Bradley of the United States to extend his rule.

With only two more competitions left in the season, the 27-year-old native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., has secured his throne with an unsurmountable 300-plus points lead, well clear of Japan's Ikuma Horishima, his closest rival.

WATCH | Mikael Kingsbury tops podium in Krasnoyarsk, Russia: