Mikael Kingsbury takes World Cup silver in Thaiwoo moguls

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury followed last weekend's season-opening gold medal with a silver medal win on Saturday at a World Cup event in Thaiwoo, China.

The 27-year-old skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 86.29 to miss the top spot on the podium by 0.6 points, taken by Japan's Ikuma Horishima.

Benjamin Cavet of France was third with 83.28.

Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe will also come home with a medal, finishing third on the women's side with 74.29. The gold was won by Perrine Laffont of France (81.37) while the silver went to Yulia Galysheva (79.77).