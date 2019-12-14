Mikael Kingsbury takes World Cup silver in Thaiwoo moguls
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury followed last weekend's season-opening gold medal with a silver medal win on Saturday at a World Cup event in Thaiwoo, China.
Justine Dufour-Lapointe wins bronze in women's competition
The 27-year-old skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 86.29 to miss the top spot on the podium by 0.6 points, taken by Japan's Ikuma Horishima.
Benjamin Cavet of France was third with 83.28.
Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe will also come home with a medal, finishing third on the women's side with 74.29. The gold was won by Perrine Laffont of France (81.37) while the silver went to Yulia Galysheva (79.77).
With files from The Canadian Press
