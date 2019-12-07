Mikael Kingsbury golden in 100th World Cup moguls appearance
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury opened the 2019-20 season in style, capturing his 57th gold medal in his 100th World Cup appearance on Saturday in Ruka, Finland.
Reigning Olympic champion eyes 10th straight Crystal Globe trophy
The 27-year-old skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., sat second after his first run, then scored 90.80 on his second to secure top spot.
Kingsbury is attempting to win a ninth consecutive Crystal Globe as the overall season winner.
Ikuma Horishima of Japan was second with 87.39 while Sweden's Walter Wallberg placed third with 86.83. Canada's Kerrian Chunlaud was sixth.
Kingsbury also has four world championship titles and an Olympic silver to go along with his gold from Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.
Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe was sixth on the women's side.
