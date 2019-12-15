Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a gold medal on Sunday at a dual moguls World Cup event in Thaiwoo, China.

The 27-year-old skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., improved upon his second-place finish on Saturday while Benjamin Cavet of France took silver and Japan's Ikuma Horishima won bronze.

WATCH | Kingsbury golden in Thaiwoo: