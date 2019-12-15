Mikaël Kingsbury golden in Thaiwoo dual moguls
A day after winning a silver medal, Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury was back on the top of the podium with a dual moguls win at a World Cup event in Thaiwoo, China.
Deux-Montagnes, Que. native won silver on Saturday
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a gold medal on Sunday at a dual moguls World Cup event in Thaiwoo, China.
The 27-year-old skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., improved upon his second-place finish on Saturday while Benjamin Cavet of France took silver and Japan's Ikuma Horishima won bronze.
