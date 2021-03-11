Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·New

Megan Oldham collects slopestyle bronze at freestyle skiing worlds

Freestyle skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., earned her second slopestyle bronze medal in six weeks on Saturday at the world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Canadian teen also placed 3rd at Aspen X Games on Jan. 30

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Megan Oldham turned in her second slopestyle bronze-medal performance in six weeks in Aspen, Colo., on Saturday. (Twitter/@QuipmoSnow)

Freestyle skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., earned her second slopestyle bronze medal in six weeks on Saturday at the world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Ailing Eileen Gu of China won gold while Mathilde Grenaud of Switzerland took silver.

WATCH | Oldham wins world championship bronze:

World championship slopestyle bronze for Canada's Megan Oldham

Sports

1 hour ago
2:26
Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won bronze Saturday at the freeski slopestyle world championships in Aspen, Colorado Saturday. 2:26

On Jan. 30, the 19-year-old Oldman finished third at the Aspen X Games.

WATCH | Oldham wins bronze in slopestyle at X Games on Jan. 30:

Canadian Megan Oldham wins X Games bronze in ski slopestyle

Sports

1 month ago
1:05
The Parry Sound native collected her second medal of the X Games on Saturday after winning silver in the big air competition on Friday. 1:05
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now