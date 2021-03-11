Megan Oldham collects slopestyle bronze at freestyle skiing worlds
Freestyle skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., earned her second slopestyle bronze medal in six weeks on Saturday at the world championships in Aspen, Colo.
Canadian teen also placed 3rd at Aspen X Games on Jan. 30
Freestyle skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., earned her second slopestyle bronze medal in six weeks on Saturday at the world championships in Aspen, Colo.
Ailing Eileen Gu of China won gold while Mathilde Grenaud of Switzerland took silver.
WATCH | Oldham wins world championship bronze:
On Jan. 30, the 19-year-old Oldman finished third at the Aspen X Games.
WATCH | Oldham wins bronze in slopestyle at X Games on Jan. 30:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.