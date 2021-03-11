Megan Oldham collects slopestyle bronze at freestyle skiing worlds

Freestyle skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., earned her second slopestyle bronze medal in six weeks on Saturday at the world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Ailing Eileen Gu of China won gold while Mathilde Grenaud of Switzerland took silver.

On Jan. 30, the 19-year-old Oldman finished third at the Aspen X Games.

