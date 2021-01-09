Canada's Max Parrot wins snowboard World Cup big air season opener

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot won the opening World Cup big air competition of the season Saturday.

Parrot finished first at Kreischberg, Austria, with a score of 165.00 points, edging Sven Thorgren of Sweden (164.00).

Mons Roisland of Norway was third with 163.20.

Parrot said he was pleased with his performance, especially as this was his first competition since March 7, when Canada swept the podium at the X Games in Norway. Parrot was second in that competition behind Mark McMorris and ahead of Darcy Sharpe.

WATCH | Max Parrot kicks off big air snowboarding world cup season with a win:

Canada's Parrot wins opening World Cup big air event of season Sports Video 1:39 Bromont, Quebec's Max Parrot kicked off the big air snowboarding world cup season with a win scoring 165.00 Saturday in Kreischberg, Austria 1:39

"I'm just happy to put down my runs tonight and do the performance I was able to do," Parrot, from Bromont, Que., said. "It wasn't an easy final, because I fell on my second run pretty hard. "

Parrot added he was able to take the win by landing his third jump well.