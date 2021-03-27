Skier Max Moffatt 5th in slopestyle, tops trio of Canadians in top 10
American Colby Stevenson won gold while three Canadian skiers, led by Max Moffatt, finished in the top-10 in the men's event at a World Cup slopestyle event Saturday in Silvaplana, Switzerland.
Stevenson topped the podium with 96.75 points, followed by Ferdinand Dahl of Norway (93) and Alexander Hall of the United States (92.25).
Max Moffatt of Guelph, Ont., was the top Canadian in fifth place with a score of 90.5. Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., (89) was sixth and Mark Hendrickson of Calgary (86.25) was 10th.
In the women's event, Tess Ledeux of France (88.75) won gold, followed by Sarah Hoefflin (86.5) and Mathilde Gremaud (83.75), both of Switzerland.
