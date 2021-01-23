Skip to Main Content

Canadian Marion Thénault wins World Cup aerials gold in Kazakhstan

Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thénault won the first World Cup aerials gold medal of her career on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Thenault's teammate Lewis Irving also score a bronze medal in the men's event.

Teammate Lewis Irving scores bronze in men's event

CBC Sports ·
Aerialist Marion Thenault of Sherbrooke, Que., scored her first-ever World Cup gold finish at Saturday's World Cup event in Almaty. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/File)

The native of Sherbrooke, Que., scored 89.88 points, ahead of Russian Liubov Nikitina (-3.52) and bronze medallist Zhanbota Aldabergenova (-4.89) of Kazakhstan.

Thénault's only other World Cup podium result came this past January in Moscow, where she picked up a bronze medal.

WATCH | Thénault strikes gold in Almaty:

World Cup aerials gold for Canada's Marion Thénault

Sports

3 hours ago
1:33
Marion Thénault of Sherbrooke, Que., captured her first career World Cup aerials gold medal Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan scoring 89.88 in her final jump to secure the victory.

Canada's Lewis Irving also scored a bronze medal in the men's event in Almaty on Saturday.

Irving, of Quebec City, notched the sixth World Cup podium finish of his career, finishing 8.44 points behind the winner Pirmin Werner (121.72) and silver medallist Nicolas Gygax (-2.26), both of Switzerland.

WATCH | Irving lands a bronze medal:

Canada's Irving wins 3rd World Cup aerials bronze medal of the season

Sports

3 hours ago
1:38
Lewis Irving of Quebec City claimed his third World Cup freestyle aerials bronze medal of the season Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Comments

