Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Coming Up

Watch World Cup freestyle skiing from Aspen

Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Saturday in 11:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Slopestyle - Aspen

CBC Sports

5 hours
Live in
5 hours
Watch as some of the world's top skiers get some big air from Aspen, CO. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition.

Return on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET for the halfpipe event.

For more freestyle skiing coverage, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now