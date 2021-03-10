Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·Coming Up

Watch the 2021 freestyle skiing world championships

Watch live action from the 2021 freestyle skiing world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 Freestyle Ski World Championships on CBC: Ski Halfpipe - Aspen

CBC Sports

7 hours
Live in
7 hours
Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe will be featured from Aspen, CO. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the freestyle skiing world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3 p.m. ET with the halfpipe competition.

Return on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET for the slopestyle event.

For more freestyle skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

