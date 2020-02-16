Laurie Blouin collects slopestyle skiing gold on home soil in Calgary
Canadian teammates Sommer Gendron, Brooke Voigt 6th, 7th at World Cup event
Canadian freestyle skier Laurie Blouin, coming off a silver-medal performance two weeks ago, won a World Cup slopestyle snowboarding competition in Calgary on Sunday.
The native of Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Que., scored 79.56 points on the second of her two runs at Canada Olympic Park to defeat Silje Norendal of the Netherlands (75.68) and Great Britain's Katie Omerod (68.71).
Blouin, 23, captured her first World Cup podium of 2020 on Feb. 1, with slopestyle silver at Mammoth Mountain in California.
Sunday's silver was the eighth career World Cup medal and third this season for Blouin, who captured silver in women's slopestyle snowboarding at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Two of Blouin's teammates, Toronto's Sommer Gendron (63.46) and Brooke Voigt (59.11) of Fort McMurray, Alta., placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
