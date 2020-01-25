Skip to Main Content
Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant

Road To The Olympic Games

Freestyle Skiing·New

Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant

Mikael Kingsbury defended his home turf, winning moguls gold at a World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Saturday.

Kingsbury now has 58 career victories and 85 podiums in 103 career World Cup starts

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury celebrates winning the men's World Cup freestyle moguls event in this file photo from Calgary, Alta., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Mikael Kingsbury defended his home turf, winning moguls gold at a World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has 58 career victories and 85 podiums in 103 career starts on the World Cup circuit. 

Kingsbury finished with 86.80 points, just ahead of Japan's Ikuma Horishima (86.60).

France's Benjamin Cavet took bronze with 83.99 points.

WATCH | Kingsbury's 58th career World Cup win:

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury finished first at Mont Tremblant on Saturday for the second-straight season. 1:52

Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 12th, Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 18th, Kerrian Chunland of Ste-Foy, Que., was 21st, Robbie Andison of Oakville, Ont., was 23rd, Jordan Kober of Penticton, B.C., was 28th.

Ryan Portello of Cochrane, Alta., was 33rd and Brayden Kuroda of Penticton was 34th. Quebec City's Laurent Dumais was 48th and Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., was 49th.

On the women's side, France's Perrine Laffont won gold, Kazhakstan's Yuliya Galysheva was second and Russia's Anastasiia Smirnova was third.

Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe was fifth, Valerie Gilbert of Sainte-Adele, Que., was eighth, Toronto's Berkley Brown was 16th, Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 17th, Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Brossard, Que., was 19th and Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was 30th.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.