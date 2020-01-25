Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant
Kingsbury now has 58 career victories and 85 podiums in 103 career World Cup starts
Mikael Kingsbury defended his home turf, winning moguls gold at a World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Saturday.
Kingsbury finished with 86.80 points, just ahead of Japan's Ikuma Horishima (86.60).
France's Benjamin Cavet took bronze with 83.99 points.
WATCH | Kingsbury's 58th career World Cup win:
Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 12th, Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 18th, Kerrian Chunland of Ste-Foy, Que., was 21st, Robbie Andison of Oakville, Ont., was 23rd, Jordan Kober of Penticton, B.C., was 28th.
Ryan Portello of Cochrane, Alta., was 33rd and Brayden Kuroda of Penticton was 34th. Quebec City's Laurent Dumais was 48th and Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., was 49th.
On the women's side, France's Perrine Laffont won gold, Kazhakstan's Yuliya Galysheva was second and Russia's Anastasiia Smirnova was third.
Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe was fifth, Valerie Gilbert of Sainte-Adele, Que., was eighth, Toronto's Berkley Brown was 16th, Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 17th, Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Brossard, Que., was 19th and Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was 30th.
