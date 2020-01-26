Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kevin Drury extends overall World Cup ski cross lead with silver in Sweden

Places 2nd in Sweden while teammate Marielle Thompson grabs women's bronze

Places 2nd in Sweden while teammate Marielle Thompson grabs women's bronze

CBC Sports ·
Germany’s Daniel Bohnacker, right, crosses the finish line ahead of Canada’s Kevin Drury, left, to win the men’s ski cross World Cup race on Sunday in Idre Fjall, Sweden. (Pontus Lundahl / TT via Associated Press)

Kevin Drury was back in strong form Sunday after a stumble on the track 24 hours earlier to earn a silver medal at a ski cross World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

The Toronto athlete, who tops the men's overall season standings after nine races, didn't qualify for the big final on Saturday after catching an edge on a roller and placed eighth overall.

"It was awesome today," Drury said Sunday in a statement released by Alpine Canada. "The whole track you're just pumping for your life trying to stay calm in your head but as aggressive and as fast as possible with your legs."

Teammate Marielle Thompson, who finished fourth on Saturday, reached the podium in third in the women's competition Sunday.

"This track is a lot of fun, so many big jumps and features," said the Whistler, B.C., resident. "You really need to nail the rhythm on the bottom section, which I did on most of my runs.

"In the final, I got stuck behind and didn't really have anywhere to go. Having watched Ryan [Regez] win yesterday from so far behind, I was thinking there was a chance."

Britt Phelan, who beat out Thompson for the final spot on the podium Saturday, was fourth on Sunday.

WATCH | Phelan edges out Thompson for bronze:

Brittany Phelan finishes 3rd in World Cup big final, fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson just misses the podium. 3:08

Other Canadian results Sunday:

  • Abby McEwen (Edmonton) – 13th
  • Brady Leman (Calgary) – fourth
  • Kris Mahler (Canmore, Alta.) – 15th
  • Chris Del Bosco (Montreal) – 38th
  • Zach Belczyk (Banff, Alta.) – 41st

Next up for the Canadian squad is a World Cup event on Feb. 1 in Megève, France.

