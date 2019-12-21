Canada's Bowman soars to gold, Karker secures silver at ski halfpipe World Cup
Both Canadians improve on last week's bronze-medal performances in China
Canada's Noah Bowman surged to gold while fellow Canadian Rachael Karker secured silver at the freestyle skiing halfpipe World Cup in China on Friday.
Bowman's second run stood as the top mark among at 91.5 points, with American Noah Blunck nearly topping the Canadian on his final run of the day at 90.75. Lyman Currier, also of the U.S., won bronze with 89.75 points.
Bowman, the 27-year-old from Calgary, is now tied with Blunck atop the World Cup standings with 240 points.
Karker, meanwhile, moved one step up the podium from last week with her 88.75-point performance. The 22-year-old from Guelph, Ont., didn't crack 65 on either of her other finals runs.
Russia's Valeriya Demidova took gold with 92.50 points. China's Fanghui Li placed third after scoring 86.50 points on her first run.
Karker now sits fourth in the overall standings.
